Goods worth almost 6.8 million RON confiscated at border, on Thursday

On Thursday, the border police confiscated goods worth almost 6.8 million RON and imposed fines of 10,400 RON, following the finding of 37 crimes and 20 misdemeanors committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens at border crossing points.

According to the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), on Thursday, approximately 174,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 51,300 means of transport carried out control formalities, both inbound and outbound.

There were 81,100 people entering Romania, of which 8,361 were Ukrainian citizens. Thus, starting from 10.02.2022 and until now, nationwide, 6,539,563 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

"12 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal conditions were not allowed to enter the country, and 12 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons," the quoted source said.