Gov't appoints five prefects, 15 deputies; 16 more prefects to follow

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Wednesday that at its Wednesday meeting the government passed a decision releasing from office two prefects and ten deputy prefects and appointing 15 prefects, Agerpres reports.

"Out of the 42 prefects, 17 have been appointed since the time of the political negotiations, and the remaining up to 42 will stay in office - as is the case with 14 prefects from the National Liberal Party (PNL) and three from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), so 17 stay in office. We are talking about a rest of 16 prefects to be appointed in future meetings. As we receive all the confirmations from the state institutions that are under an obligation to validate their candidacy, we will come before the government with these proposals: 13 from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), two from PNL and one from UDMR (...) Over 60% of the agreed prefects and deputy prefects have already been appointed and will be sworn in office," Bode told a news conference at the Government House.