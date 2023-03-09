Gov't approves opening Romanian Cultural Centre in Tokyo

At its Thursday sitting, the government approved the opening of the Tokyo branch of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

According to governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru, additional positions for other Romanian cultural institutes abroad were not approved.

"I am referring here to a piece of legislation regarding the establishment of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Tokyo, Japan, and what was initially announced as an addition of positions for Romanian cultural institutes abroad. I would like to tell you that today's decision, taken during the government meeting, it was only to approve the establishment of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Tokyo; any other issues related to other positions in other areas where Romanian cultural institutes are active, will be discussed and approved as such in the future. So, for today, the government only approved the establishment of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Tokyo," said Carbunaru.

The draft government decision on the agenda amends and supplements Government Decision 492/2004 regarding the organisation and operation of Romanian cultural institutes abroad. It provides for opening the Romanian Cultural Institute in Tokyo, as well as increasing from 122 to 133 the positions approved for the Romanian cultural institutes abroad.

"As a result of supplementing the number of positions allocated to Romanian cultural institutes abroad, the number of positions allocated to the foreign service scheme of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also to be modified accordingly, from 1,590 to 1,601 positions," according to the draft decision. AGERPRES