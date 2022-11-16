Gov't approves Romania's participation in 2025, in Japan, at 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives' exhibition

The Government approved, on Wednesday, Romania's participation with a national pavilion at the 2025 World Expo "Designing Future Society for Our Lives", which will take place in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, on April 13 - October 13, 2025.

According to a Government's release, the normative act regulates the administrative measures for the organization and participation of Romania in the world exhibition, the related expenses being provided from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Agerpres informs.

Also, with a view to Romania's participation in the world exhibition, an inter-ministerial organizing committee will be set up, made up of representatives of the General Secretariat of the Government, the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and the ministries that have the fields of competence: agriculture, entrepreneurship and tourism, communications, culture, regional development, education, environment, sport, youth, specifies the cited source.

"Considering the important place occupied by Japan in Romania's foreign policy, as well as bilateral relations at the highest level, for the expansion of economic and commercial cooperation, for the deepening of bilateral exchanges in the fields of culture, education and tourism, Romania's participation in Expo 2025 Osaka constitutes a special opportunity for the promotion of Romania's interests. Thus, participation at a high level in the world exhibition ensures direct opportunities for the dynamism of economic exchanges," the Government informs.