The government in its Tuesday reunion will address, among other topics, a draft decision for the establishment as of January 1, 2022, that pensioners with pension income and social allowance of up to 1,429 RON/month, regardless of whether they have other incomes or not, will benefit from 90 pct compensation of the reference rate of medicines.

(1 euro = 4.94 RON)

Currently, this program benefits those with pensions of up to 1,299 RON / month.