Gov't to release national recovery, resilience plan before next week

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan will most likely be made public by next week, at the latest, according to AGERPRES.

"The National Recovery and Resilience Plan will most likely be made public by next week, at the latest. It will be subject to public debate and any proposals for its improvement from the civil society are eagerly awaited so that we can to find a more responsible and useful use of the European funds that will be allocated in Romania under the National Resilience and Recovery Plan," Orban said on Tuesday.

The prime minister made the statement as he attended a meeting of the National Youth Council.

 

