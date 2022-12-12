Habitat for Humanity Romania continues its fundraising campaign to build homes for vulnerable families, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The organization reminds that within the campaign "Build a place of your own. Build a home" Romanians can contribute through monthly donations or, in the case of companies, by redirecting the profit tax of 20% until the end of the year.

In addition to raising funds, the campaign also aims to raise awareness about the "precarious" conditions in which many vulnerable families in Romania live.

According to the quoted statement, Habitat for Humanity Romania builds decent homes for families with low incomes and builds from scratch or rehabilitates public utility centers in vulnerable communities.

According to the data provided by the National Institute of Statistics, a quarter of Romanians live in houses without their own indoor plumbing, and one in ten lives every day in a house where it rains through the roof, water flows through the walls and breathes moisture.

Almost half of the country's population (45.8%) lives in overcrowded housing, according to Eurostat. Many are children, who are also the most affected by the lack of a place for them.