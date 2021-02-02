 
     
Head of national vaccination program: Romania is 4th in EU by coverage rate

gds.ro
Valeriu Gheorghiță

Romania ranks 4th in the EU by the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, with a coverage rate of 3.75 percent, president of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, told a press conference held at the government's headquarters today.

Dr. Gheorghita said that Romania is in the top half of the European countries' ranking by the number of vaccine doses administered per hundred population.

"As regards EU statistical data, I can tell you that Romania is in the top half of the European countries' ranking, above the European average, by the number of vaccine doses given per hundred people. I'd say that we are even in the 4th place, with a coverage rate of 3.75 percent compared to an EU average of about 2.95 percent," said the military doctor.

stiripesurse.ro
