Health Ministry's Baciu: Next batch of Pfizer vaccine - on February 15; AstraZeneca - on February 12

Secretary of State in the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu, vice-president of the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, said on Tuesday that Romania will receive the next AstraZeneca vaccine batch on February 12 and on February 15 the one from Pfizer.

"Regarding the next delivery batches, the next delivery is expected from Pfizer on February 15; in February we expect the rest of up to 720,000 doses, and in March - another over 1,100,000 additional doses. For Moderna, we have 167,000 doses in February that include that 20% reduction that will be recouped by the end of March. In March we will receive additional 226,000 doses, probably in two batches. And regarding the doses from AstraZeneca, on February 12 we are expecting the next batch, about 92,000 doses, and by the end of the month additional 740,000 doses, and by mid-March another 370,000 doses," Baciu told a press conference at the Government.

He said negotiations on vaccine doses were continuing at European level and that contracts were likely to be signed with Novavax and Valneva companies. Baciu reminded that since January 30, the European Commission has implemented the Mechanism for monitoring anti-COVID-19 vaccine exports.

AGERPRES