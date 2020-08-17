HoReCa's employers protest the way authorities fight pandemic

The Romanian Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization (HORA) invites employees and partners of companies in the field to participate in protests on Wednesday against the government's handling of the pandemic in the field of Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes (HoReCa), according to a press release issued Monday by HORA.

Employees and partners of HoReCa companies are invited by the employers in the field to stop working on Wednesday afternoon, between 17:00 and 18:00, to take to the front of the locations where they work and to display signs with messages drawing attention to the crisis situation which the 400,000 employees in hotels and restaurants are facing as a result of restrictions imposed by the authorities.

One of the messages that the Romanian Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization proposes to employees to be shown in the protest is: "You ruin an industry for an illusion!". Another placard sent by HORA conveys the message "400,000 lives in danger without being infected".

The Employers' Organization of Hotels and Restaurants in Romania asks employees and partners in HoReCa to protest peacefully and to comply with all the sanitary provisions in force at the event.

HORA points out that before the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus in the field there were 40,000 commercial companies with 100 pct Romanian capital, with a turnover of 5 billion euros and about 400,000 employees, representing 10 pct of the total number of employees working in the private sector (190,000 employees directly involved and about 210,000 employees of suppliers of products, raw materials and services).

"Furthermore, our industry contributed significantly to the evolution of companies developing businesses in related fields, such as agriculture, local suppliers of ingredients, manufacturers and distributors of raw materials in the kitchen, importers and distributors of food products, service providers dedicated to industry, as well as management systems, cleaning, transport, logistics, packaging. As a result of the crisis due to the pandemic and the restrictive measures introduced by the authorities, our industry is currently the most affected, recording a sharp decline that has today resulted in a decrease in turnover by about 70 pct compared to the first six months of last year and has led to the suspension of activity for more than 40 pct of the operators," the HORA release adds.

HORA also accuses the government that it has adopted unreasonably firm measures in the field of HoReCa.