Illusion perdues opens TIFF Oradea on Friday night

The Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) opens its doors on Friday evening with the special screening of Illusions perdues (directed by Xavier Giannoli), awarded this year with no less than 7 Cesar awards, a press release by the organisers reads.

The screening will be preceded by a concert presented by the Espressione Quartet, inspired by the film's soundtrack.

The actors Iulian Postelnicu, Bogdan Farcas, Isabela Neamtu, Serban Lazarovici, Marius Boboc and Dan Hudici, together with the directors Victor Canache (Capra cu trei iezi/The Goat and Her Three Kids), Sebastian Mihailescu (Pentru mine, tu esti Ceausescu/You are Ceausescu to me) and Octav Chelaru (Balaur/Dragon) arrive in Oradea, until the end of the week, to enter into dialogue with the audience in the city at the edition with the most Romanian previews in the history of the event.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, before the films arrive in the cinemas of the country, the inhabitants of northwestern Oradea will see the first films as Oameni de treaba/Men of Deeds (directed by Paul Negoescu) - recently screened in the Competition of the Sarajevo International Film Festival, Nunti, Botezuri, Inmormantari/Weddings, Christenings, Funerals (by Alexandru Lustig) - a savory comedy starring Serban Pavlu, Nimic despre dragoste/(Nothing) about love - a provocative drama written and directed by Florin Piersic Jr., Balaur/Dragon - the story of a religion teacher who develops a forbidden relationship with her student, and Capra cu trei iezi/The Goat and Her Three kids, the local horror with Maia Morgenstern and Marius Bodochi.

At the first meeting with the public in the city there will also be the international titles included in the TIFF Oradea supernova selection. Until Sunday, on the big screen will run Utama (director Alejandro Loayza Grisi), the Bolivian film awarded this year with the Transylvania Trophy and the TIFF Audience Award, Alcarras (directed by Carlei Simón), the touching story of a family of peach growers, awarded with the Golden Bear at the Berlinale, but also L'evenement/Happening (director Audrey Diwan), the film that brought the Franco-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei the title of The most promising actress at this year's edition of the Cesar Awards.

Also El buen patron/The Good Boss (directed by Fernando Leon de Aranoa), a huge audience success in Spain, starring Javier Bardem, or Maigret (director Patrice Leconte), with the unmistakable Gerard Depardieu, must not be missed.

Each evening of the festival, the organizers prepared for the townspeople a unique cine-musical experience, encouraged by the public's enthusiasm for the cine-concerts presented at the previous editions. The edition with the number 5 could not be outdone, so that on Friday and Saturday, the Synagogue of Zion will find two events of sensation. This evening, Unwanted / A Tolonc/ The Undesirable - one of the first silent films of the famous director Michael Curtiz, known for Casablanca, will be accompanied live by the original music of the Oradea-based artist Dubase. On Saturday, music and film lovers are expected at the Haxan Cine-concert, a film about witchcraft that has revived the fantasy and horror genres, accompanied live by the Oradea duo Maatus Pealler and Gabi Crecan.

On Sunday, September 4, the inhabitants of Oradea will follow at the Philharmonic the original version of the film Nosferatu, on the novel Dracula, written by Bram Stoker. The musical performance offered on the occasion of the centenary by the artists of the State Philharmonic, will be completed by the performances of the soprano Mihaela Maxim, joined by Catalin Petrescu (baritone) and Iustinian Zetea (bass), under the baton of the conductor Simona Strungaru, the one who also signs the original music that will accompany the screening, told Agerpres.

For the youngest of cinephiles, EducaTIFF - the section with films for children and teenagers, turns weekend mornings into inspirational souvenirs. On Saturday, at 11:00, at the Theatre will run the film I am Zlatan - the story of the legendary footballer with Balkan origins Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who grew up in a violent Swedish suburb but ended up playing in the most important football clubs of the world. The event is recommended for those with a minimum age of 14 years. For the youngest, with the minimum age of 12, on Sunday will arrive on the big screen the movie How I Learned to Fly, about the idyllic vacation of Sofija, which ends abruptly when her mother gets sick.

"For their part, children between the ages of 8 and 13 will have fun at the stop-motion animation workshops held by Agata Tabacu on Friday and Saturday. The places available at the two events were reserved in the first hours after the publication of the news on the social networks, a sign that this year's edition of TIFF Oradea will certainly be a 5-star one," reads the press release.

The fifth edition of TIFF Oradea is organized by the Film and Urban Culture Association, in partnership with the Transylvania Film Festival Association. Co-organizer is the City Hall of Oradea through Visit Oradea - The Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Oradea and the Region. Institutional partners: Oradea State Philharmonic, Oradea Heritage, Regina Maria Theatre, Szigligeti Theatre, Roman Catholic Diocese of Oradea, Sion Neolog Synagogue, Oradea Heritage.