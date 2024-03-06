I'm not running for EP anymore, it's end of the line, says former president Basescu

Former president Traian Basescu announced on Tuesday evening, on the private TV broadcaster Digi24, that he will no longer run for a new mandate as a member of the European Parliament, adding that "he is at the end of the line".

Asked if he is leaving politics, he said he started a foundation.

"I made a foundation, I have already registered it and I will try (...) for example, I have a lot of invitations from high schools or I took high school students to Brussels as part of that program, I did not bring party people, I took high school classes and took them to Brussels to see the European Parliament. Right now I have 60 children, in the coming weeks, that I am bringing, both from private schools and from state schools," added the former president.