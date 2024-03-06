Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

I'm not running for EP anymore, it's end of the line, says former president Basescu

Traian Băsescu

Former president Traian Basescu announced on Tuesday evening, on the private TV broadcaster Digi24, that he will no longer run for a new mandate as a member of the European Parliament, adding that "he is at the end of the line".

Asked if he is leaving politics, he said he started a foundation.

"I made a foundation, I have already registered it and I will try (...) for example, I have a lot of invitations from high schools or I took high school students to Brussels as part of that program, I did not bring party people, I took high school classes and took them to Brussels to see the European Parliament. Right now I have 60 children, in the coming weeks, that I am bringing, both from private schools and from state schools," added the former president.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.