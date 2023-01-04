Iohannis - Zelensky phone talk about Ukraine's minorities law, Russian attacks on neighbouring country

In a phone call on Wednesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, President Klaus Iohannis expressed his deep concern and preoccupation over the continuation of the Russian army strikes on Ukraine's civilian targets and critical infrastructure, which according to international humanitarian law represent "war crimes", and "firmly" condemned Russia's incessant airstrikes, which have left the neighboring country in darkness and cold, the Presidential Administration informs.

In this thread, Iohannis brought to mind the consistent and multidimensional support provided by Romania to the neighboring country through direct assistance, support for refugees, the supply of generators and the facilitation of grain transit, as well as by supporting Ukraine's European integration, the adoption of sanctions against Russia and of actions aimed at the international isolation of Moscow, Agerpres informs.

Iohannis reiterated that Romania will continue actions to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as long as necessary, emphasizing Romania's support for the European path of Ukraine and welcomed the implemented reforms, in accordance with the commitments pledged in the relationship with the EU.

The Romanian head of state also "extensively" referred to Ukraine's recently adopted national minorities law, which caused concern and dissatisfaction among the Romanian authorities and the representatives of the Romanian community in Ukraine.

Iohannis asked Zelensky to "rapidly identify solutions capable to address and remedy these concerns," with the two presidents agreeing that in the immediate future the foreign ministers of the two countries should hold talks regarding the bilateral settlement of the said aspects, the release of the Presidential Administration specifies.

The Ukrainian president expressed thanks for the "multidimensional and extremely consistent support provided by Romania ever since the beginning of the war and emphasized the need for the continuation of support to Ukraine, especially as Russia's attacks are increasingly aggressive, with a serious impact on the population and civil infrastructure," the cited release notes.

With regard to the aspects related to the Romanian minority, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his "entire openness to identifying solutions, so that the Romanian community in Ukraine enjoys the same rights as the Ukrainian community in Romania."