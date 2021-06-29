Iohannis: I think it is very good as it is now; PM is not decided by party vote but by Parliament's vote

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the prime minister is not established by party vote, but by vote in Parliament.

The president was asked if the PNL chairman should also be prime minister or the prime minister also the chairman of the PNL, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I think it is very good as it is now, because the coalition decided by vote and the prime minister is not established by party vote, but by vote in Parliament, which happened," Iohannis said.

He was also asked who should rather win the PNL leadership between Ludovic Orban and Florin Citu.

"Rather, who will win the elections," the head of state said.

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Tuesday at the Athenee Palace Hotel with the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union accredited in Bucharest.