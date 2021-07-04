Iohannis on US Independence Day: Heartfelt congrats to all of our American friends and strategic partners

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Sunday July 4, the US Independence Day.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all of our American friends and strategic partners on the 245th anniversary of the Independence Day. Happy 4th of July!," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

At an Independence Day event held by the US Embassy in Bucharest on Thursday, Iohannis said that Romania is a promoter of a strong transatlantic relationship and will continue to support a robust and indivisible North Atlantic Alliance and co-operation between NATO and the EU, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Romania is and will remain strongly anchored in the community of democratic values, a promoter of a strong transatlantic relationship. We will continue to support a robust and indivisible North Atlantic Alliance, as well as synergistic and complementary co-operation between NATO and the European Union. I am deeply convinced that transatlantic relations provide the most effective tools to manage current challenges, including by reaffirming democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights. A revitalised transatlantic partnership will positively influence the way in which the international system will adapt to the current context, by referring to the shared democratic values," Iohannis told the attendees.