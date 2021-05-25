Iohannis: Romania supports a common understanding for ecological transition

President Klaus Iohannis took part, on Monday and Tuesday, in the extraordinary reunion of the European Council, which took place in Brussels, context in which he highlighted the importance of ensuring a common understanding at the level of the member states and European institutions regarding the best approach for ensuring an ecological transition, including from the perspective of the contribution and implications for each member state to reaching European objectives.

In this sense, the head of state highlighted the importance of elaborating an impact analysis which will include a social, economic and environmental evaluation of these measures for each member state. He reaffirmed the importance of a flexible and just framework in relation to all member states in order to ensure the implementation, of a sustainable manner, of ambitious commitments assumed at a European level in the area of climate change.

Iohannis also showed that the effect of climate change knows no national borders, affecting all European citizens alike, which makes the "firm" and "immediate" actions necessary in order to limit these effects. President Klaus Iohannis pointed out that it is mandatory to identify solutions through which the efforts in the fight against climate change to be "fair" between EU member states and not to represent an obstacle for economic development, Agerpres informs.