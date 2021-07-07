Iohannis:Gov't to assume next week, through memorandum, targets and objectives

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the Government will take responsibility, next week, through a memorandum, for the targets and objectives of the "Educated Romania" project, Agerpres informs. Agerpres.

"Following discussions these days, a series of important matters have surfaced. Firstly, the governing coalition expressed its support for the project and the Government will even take responsibility, next week, through a memorandum, for the targets and objectives of "Educated Romania", where it will establish a clear plan of action, with responsible people and terms for implementing", the head of state said, at Cotroceni Palace.