Irina Begu qualifies for Tiriac Foundation Trophy (WTA 125) tournament semis

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified, on Friday, in the semifinals of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy (WTA 125), endowed with total prizes of 115,000 dollars and hosted by the National Tennis Center in Bucharest, after passing with 6-1 6-1 by Katerina Baindl (Ukraine).

Begu (32 years old, 41 WTA), the second favourite, won after one hour and 26 minutes.

The Romanian dominated the game and managed to win more clearly than the hostilities took place, Agerpres informs.

Begu now leads Baindl (28 years old, 134 WTA), formerly Kozlova, with a score of 3-2 in direct matches.

Irina Begu secured a USD 8,000 cheque and 95 WTA points, and in the penultimate act she will face the Italian Sara Errani (35 years old, 115 WTA), who prevailed on Friday against the Spanish player of Slovak origin Rebeka Masarova , by 6-3 1-6 6-4.

Errani is 3-1 in direct matches with Begu, but the Romanian won the last duel, in 2020, in the first round in Rome, 6-1 6-3.

Friday results:

singles, quarter finals

Reka Luca Jani (Hungary) - Panna Udvardy (Hungary/N.6) 0-6 6-4 7-5

Maryna Zanevska (Belgium) - Mayar Sherif (Egypt/N.5) 6-1 6-4

Sara Errani (Italy) - Rebeka Masarova (Spain) 6-3 1-6 6-4

Irina Begu (N.2) - Katerina Baindl (Ukraine) 6-1 6-1

doubles, semifinals

Aliona Bolsova (Spain)/Andrea Gamiz (Venezuela/N.1) - Paula Kania-Chodun (Poland)/Renata Voracova (Czech Republic) 4-7 6-4 10-4

Reka Luca Jani/Panna Udvardy (Hungary) - Anastasia Detiuc/Miriam Kolodziejova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-2.