Joint session of Parliament on Wednesday, with the participation of Moldova Parliament President

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will meet, on Wednesday, in joint session, a sitting which will also see the attendance of the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, on the occasion of the start of the second session, agerpres reports.

According to the decision of the Joint Standing Bureaus, the session is to start 17:30, and the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova will hold a speech.

The President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, together with a parliamentary delegation will conduct, in the period between August 31 - September 2, an official visit to Bucharest, following the invitation addressed by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, to attend the opening of the second parliamentary session of this year, starting September 1, an internal memorandum approved on Saturday by the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies shows."The activity proposes to consolidate the privileged relationship between the Romanian legislative and the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, as well as to reconfirm the desire of the two countries to encourage cooperation in view of supporting joint projects of major interest," the memorandum shows.At the request of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest, the draft agenda of the visit of the President of the Parliament includes talks with the heads of the two Chambers of Parliament, Anca Dragu and Ludovic Orban, bilateral meetings with the chairs and deputy chairs of parliamentary committees, as well as a meeting with President Klaus Iohannis, the quoted source mentions.