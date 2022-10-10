Judo: Romania wins 15 medals at European Junior Cup in Cluj-Napoca

Romania won 15 medals at the European Junior Judo Cup in Cluj-Napoca: 5 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze.

The result was also facilitated by the fact that in some categories only Romania had representatives.

On Saturday, the tricolors won two gold medals, Andrei Anghel (cat. 60 kg), Robert Boldis (cat. 73 kg), and one silver, through Ioan Dzitac (cat. 66 kg).

On Sunday, in men's category, Darius Georgescu won the gold in cat. +100 kg, after defeating the Polish Grzegorz Teresinski in the final. Two Romanians ranked fifth, Vlad Chiturlea (defeated in the match for bronze by Saudi Saud Manaie) and Vlad Topala (beaten by Austrian Khangerel Batkhuyag), told Agerpres.

At cat. 81 kg, David Fodor lost the match for bronze against the Ukrainian Igor Turkan.

Within the limits of cat. 90 kg, two Romanians won bronze medals, Alexandru Sibisan after the match with Polish Jakub Bogdaniuk and David Mitran after the duel with fellow countryman Victor Sandu.

In the women's contest, at cat. 48 kg, only three Romanians lined up, Giorgia Hagianu finishing in first place, Florina Bădiceanu in second position, and Laura Bogdan was third.

At cat. 52 kg, six judokas, all Romanians, competed, the victory going to Luciana Catana, the silver medal went, predestined, to Diana Argint, and the bronze was won by Sabina Andrei and Silvia Pomana.

Yasmina Covaciu missed the bronze medal in cat. 57 kg, being defeated in the decisive match by Polish Oliwia Watorek.

The cat. 78 kg was won by Polish Aleksandra Turek, the podium being completed by Romanian Nicoleta Grigore (silver) and Ana-Maria Raducan (bronze).

125 judokas from 22 countries (three continents) participated in the competition, 81 men and 44 women.