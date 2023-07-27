 
     
July 27 in history

istorie

1921 - Birth, at Mihaileni, of Eugenio Coseriu, Romanian linguist from Basarabia, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 7, 2002)

1937 - Birth of sculptor and professor Mircea Spataru (d. August 31, 2011)

1946 - Birth of Alexandru Tocilescu, stage and film director (d. November 29, 2011)

1956 - Romania becomes a member of the UNESCO (founded on November 16, 1945, headquartered in Paris)

1962 - Death of painter Ion Tuculescu (b. May 19, 1910)

1973 - Death of documentary cameraman Paul Menu (b. May 20, 1876)

1983 - Death of poet Teodor Bals (Emilian Balasescu) (b. Feb. 9, 1924)

1983 - Birth of Andrei Tiberiu Maria, stage name Smiley, singer, composer, producer, presenter and actor, former member of the band Simplu

1990 - The Parliament of Romania decides that December 1 is Romania's National Day

2011 - Romania enters Book of World Records with record-size first aid class, with 7,402 persons participating

2011 - Romania grabs a gold medal at the women's teams' gymnastics contest at the European Youth Olympic Festival, in Turkey

2021 - Rosia Montana site is registered in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, by the UNESCO Cultural Heritage Committee.AGERPRES

