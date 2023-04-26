Labour Minister Budai is no longer coming to gov't's question time today.

The Minister of Labour, Marius Budai, who had announced that he would be coming, on Wednesday, at 11.30 am, to the Senate plenary session, to participate in the gov't's question time programme, after he was invited by the USR (Save Romania Union) party in the Senate, canceled his participation to go to today's government's meeting instead, taking place at the Victoria Palace, told Agerpres.

Budai requested a rescheduling for the week of May 8-12, because between May 3 and 5 he will be in Stockholm, at the EPSCO meeting on employment and social affairs.