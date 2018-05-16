Length of oil and gas pipelines reaches 16,601 km at end of 2017

The oil and gas pipelines at the end of 2017 reached a length of 16,601 kilometers, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Of the total pipelines, 80.5 percent (13,350 kilometers) were destined to natural gas transmission, out of which 12,797 kilometers for natural gas transmission and 553 kilometers for international transit.The pipelines for the oil transmission had a length of 2,776 kilometers (16.7 percent of the total), gasoline transmission pipelines accounted for 336 kilometers (2 percent), and those for ethane transmission measured 139 kilometers (0.8 percent).