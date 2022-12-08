Lines of trucks at the border on Thursday because of the insufficient Hungarian policemen

The lines of trucks are still in place on Thursday, at the border with Hungary, stretching for approximately 3 kilometres on the Pan-European motorway at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, with the Romanian authorities mentioning the insufficient number of Hungarian policemen assigned by the neighbouring country as the cause of the problem, told Agerpres.

Representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that only two exit lanes are opened for heavy traffic at the Nadlac II, fewer than on Wednesday, when three lanes were available.

According to the same source, a 3-km line of trucks has formed on the highway, "because of the lack of personnel at the Hungarian border." The drivers have to wait at least one hour and 30 minutes in order to get to the border control and enter Hungary.

The same situation is to be found when entering Romania, with two lanes available for the trucks heading to Hungary and a waiting time of minimum of 120 minutes at the Nadlac II border crossing point. In this case also, the reason invoked is the small number of Hungarian policemen on duty.

The Arad Border Police mentioned that the border crossing formalities are done jointly with the Hungarian authorities, therefore, the number of lanes which can be opened is limited by the number of policemen assigned by the neighbouring state.

At Nadlac I and Varsand border crossing points, the situation has improved compared to the previous day and now it takes 30-40 minutes for the trucks to leave the country.

On Wednesday, at the three crossing points for heavy traffic, the waiting time is up to three hours, and at Nadlac II border crossing point, the trucks formed a 5 kilometre line on the highway.