Ludovic Orban wants "coagulation" of right-of-centre parties for next year's parliamentary, presidential elections

The President of the Right of Force Party, Ludovic Orban, declares himself in favor of a "coagulation" of the right-of-centre parties, at least for next year's parliamentary and presidential elections, told Agerpres.

"I am a partisan of a coagulation of the right-of-centre, democratic, Euro-Atlantic political formations, which respect the citizen and which want to put on the table a program of broad, serious reforms that will lead to development (...). We are in discussions with USR and with PMP, but I would prefer not to give details related to the discussions. (...) Our objective is to achieve this project, at least for the parliamentary and presidential elections. If it is possible to achieve it for the European and local elections as well, obviously the best solutions must be found," Orban declared on Friday in Pitesti, during a press conference.

He also spoke out for an attraction of civil society alongside the right-of-centre political construction.

"This union of forces is necessary, which are not only the political forces, but our objective is to mobilize, to give confidence and hope again to the whole part of the civil society which practically no longer accepts this way of ignorant, abusive, by ear, which does not take into account what employers' organizations say, what trade unions say, professional organizations (...) Obviously, we want this coagulation of civil society as well, of all people who value work, rights and freedoms," specified Ludovic Orban.

The National Council of the Right of Force Party decided, on October 31, to initiate the steps for the establishment of the right-of-centre pole, the president of the formation, Ludovic Orban, being mandated to establish, by common agreement with the USR and PMP presidents, the official initiation of discussions for the establishment an alliance in the perspective of the elections that will take place next year.