Manuscripts by Cioran, Eliade ranked as Thesaurus items at National Library

Manuscripts belonging to the great Romanian authors Emil Cioran and Mircea Eliade have been included in the national cultural heritage, the legal category "Thesaurus," and are now in the care of the National Library of Romania, announced the Ministry of Culture.

"Today, at the government meeting, we have adopted a draft decision regarding the registration of some movable cultural assets in the centralized inventory of public domain assets of the state and their transfer to the administration of the National Library of Romania. Thus, the five movable cultural assets, representing the first purchase made after 2008, are now in the care of the National Library," informs the Ministry, in a post on Facebook, Agerpres informs.

This year, the Ministry of Culture exercised its right of preemption and negotiation for five movable cultural assets, manuscripts belonging to the great Romanian authors, Emil Cioran and Mircea Eliade, which are now included in the national cultural heritage, under the legal category "Thesaurus." The Minister of Culture, Lucian N. Romascanu, signed the agreement for their purchase on March 25 and in April the manuscripts were exhibited at the headquarters of the National Library of Romania.