Marcel Ciolacu participating in Congress of European Socialists in Malaga, Spain

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu will be in Malaga, Spain, on Friday and Saturday, where he will participate in the Congress of European Socialists.

According to the programme sent by the PSD, on Friday, on the sidelines of the PES Congress, the leader of the Social Democrats has scheduled meetings with PES Chairman Stefan Lofven, with President of the Parliamentary Group in the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Iratxe Garcia, and with Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) Lars Klingbeil.

Also on Friday, the head of the government in Bucharest will have a meeting with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

In the evening, Marcel Ciolacu will attend the FES event "Towards a common social democratic approach to Eastern Europe."

On the second day of his visit to Spain, Prime Minister Ciolacu will meet Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.