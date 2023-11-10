 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Marcel Ciolacu participating in Congress of European Socialists in Malaga, Spain

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Marcel Ciolacu Guvern

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu will be in Malaga, Spain, on Friday and Saturday, where he will participate in the Congress of European Socialists.

According to the programme sent by the PSD, on Friday, on the sidelines of the PES Congress, the leader of the Social Democrats has scheduled meetings with PES Chairman Stefan Lofven, with President of the Parliamentary Group in the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Iratxe Garcia, and with Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) Lars Klingbeil.

Also on Friday, the head of the government in Bucharest will have a meeting with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

In the evening, Marcel Ciolacu will attend the FES event "Towards a common social democratic approach to Eastern Europe."

On the second day of his visit to Spain, Prime Minister Ciolacu will meet Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.