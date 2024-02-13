Marcel Ciolacu: Romanian companies not interested in mergers, but in development solutions

Romanian companies "are not in the least interested in mergers", but in development solutions, and the dialogue Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu engaged in these days with the leaders of the Romanian business milieu has brought to light some "valuable" ideas that can significantly help the Romanian economy, the head of the government declared on Tuesday.

"Romanian companies are not in the least interested in mergers, but in solutions for development! From yesterday's and today's dialogue with the leaders of Romania's business environment, with the Concordia employers' organisations and SME representatives, some valuable ideas emerged that can significantly help the Romanian economy. Business people came up with well-articulated solutions to support domestic production, develop dual education and stimulate Romanian companies to export more added value. Of course, the private sector representatives also showed us with examples where they think that things are not going well," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook."I believe that this is the most necessary and effective type of merger the country needs today: that of the state's and the private environment's energies coming together to jointly harness the resources and development projects capable of producing solid economic growth for Romania", the prime minister said.The government informed in a press statement that the prime minister had on Tuesday a series of hands-on discussions with representatives of the Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises (CNIPMMR) who gave him feedback on the implementation of the recent fiscal package."The dialogue focused on the challenges that companies encounter in their activity, especially from the perspective of interactions with state institutions, and improvement proposals," the release states."Small and medium-sized businesses are a vital component of the Romanian economy and regular meetings with the business environment help us adjust government measures to the expectations of entrepreneurs. We aim to no longer have untaxed economic activities, but we do not want to complicate or make the business people's lives difficult, and our efforts to turn the state authorities digital are also along this line," stated Ciolacu.According to the government, the CNIPMMR representatives praised the regularity of the meetings held with the prime minister and the representatives of the Executive, as well as "the fact that solutions were found together to a sizeable part of the entrepreneurs' problems."