May 2 in history

National Youth Day

1848 - Heads of the Romanian Revolution in Transylvania meet in the Cathedral of Blaj to prepare the Grand National Assembly of 3 - 5 May; Simion Barnutiu delivers a speech stating that the freedom of a people is firstly national, stressing the Romanians' will to unite

1859 - Austria recognizes de facto the dual election of Alexandru Ioan Cuza as ruling prince of both Moldova and Wallachia and resumes diplomatic relations with the Romanian Principalities

1864 - Coup d'etat by Ruling Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, who dissolves by decree the Elective Assembly of Romania

1877 - A meeting in Ploiesti between Ruling Prince Carol I and the Great Duke Nicholas; the latter asks the participation of the Romanian Army in military operations against the Ottoman Empire. Future King Carol I states that the Romanian Army, as an independent military force, will get into battle as soon as its conditions of cooperation with the Russian Army are agreed

1881 - Foundation of the National Unitary Party of Romanians of Transylvania, Banat and Hungary, by merger of the National Party of Romanians of Banat and Hungary with the National Party of Romanians of Transylvania

1888 - Birth of historian, archaeologist Ioan Andriesescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 17 December 1944)

1939 - Death of engineer, geologist Matei Draghiceanu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 15 May 1844)

1940 - Birth of Ion Lotreanu, poet, prose writer, essayist (d. 22 May 1985)

1946 - Birth of Octavian Andronic (Ando), publicist, illustrator, sketcher (d. December 2020)

1981 - Birth of actress Maria Dinulescu

1995 - The Parliament adopts a decision according to which the day of Ascension of the Lord is declared the "Heroes' Day", which pays homage to the sacrifice of those who have fallen in the fight, for the freedom and independence of the Romanian people

1997 - Romania ratifies, in Strasbourg, the European Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism

2007 - The Parliament approves the request of the interim President Nicolae Vacaroiu regarding the entry and stationing of U.S. forces on the territory of Romania

2012 - Constantin Brancusi's "Prometheus" sculpture was sold for 12.6 million dollars at an auction held at Sotheby's headquarters in New York

2019 - Ministers responsible for the economy, industry, internal market and SMEs from the 28 EU member states, as well as from the two member states of the European Free Trade Association (Switzerland, Norway), meet in Bucharest, at the Palace of Parliament, in the context of Romania exercising the EU Council Presidency

2019 - Death of actress Ilinca Tomoroveanu (b. 21 August 1941).AGERPRES