May 27 in history

1821 - Tudor Vladimirescu, leader of the 1821 Revolution, is killed by order of Eteria organisation leader Alexandru Ipsilanti

1886 - Birth of Emil Isac, poet, prose writer and publicist (d. 25 March 1954)

1903 - Birth of engineer Victor Bunea, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 3 April 1995)

1905 - Birth of jurist Eugen A. Barasch, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 24 November 1987)

1917 - First two battalions of volunteers from Transylvania arrive in Iasi. People of Iasi welcome them enthusiastically

1928 - Birth of Constantin-Ticu Dumitrescu, president of the Former Political Detainees of Romania (AFDPR), member of the National Council for Securitate Archives Study (CNSAS) (d. 5 December 2008)

1947 - Birth of Liana Alexandra, composer (d. 10 January 2011)

1948 - Romanian state takes over ownership over the assets of the Royal House

1956 - Birth of Serban Marinescu, director and scriptwriter

1973 - Death of Constantin Daicoviciu, historian of the Antiquity, archeologist, full member of the Romanian Academy (b. 1 March 1898)

1974 - Birth of actress Medeea Marinescu

1978 - Death of geographer Vintila Mihailescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 19 April 1890)

1981 - Birth of first ballerina Alina Cojocaru

1998 - Legal Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (CoE) decides to cease special monitoring of Romania. Romania's CoE full membership is made official

2004 - City of Sibiu is elected "European Culture Capital" for 2007, alongside Luxembourg, at the Brussels' reunion of ministers for Education, Youth and Culture with the 25 EU Member States

2005 - Romania submits ratification instrument of the accession Treaty to European Union, concomitantly with Bulgaria

2005 - A tornado ruins 26 dwellings in Nicolae Balcescu commune with southeastern Calarasi County, the damages going beyond 1.5 billion RON

2006 - Film director Corneliu Porumboiu is awarded at the Cannes Festival the Camera d'Or, reserved to authors at their first feature for "A fost sau n-a fost"

2007 - Director Cristian Mungiu wins Great Prize - Palme d'Or at 60th edition of Cannes Festival, for the feature "Patru luni, trei saptamani si doua zile"

2012 - Director Cristian Mungiu wins prize for best scenario at the Cannes Festival for the feature "Dupa dealuri". Actresses Cosmina Stratan and Cristina Flutur grab prize for women's performance.AGERPRES

