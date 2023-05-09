MAY 9 IN HISTORY

Romania's State Independence Day (9 May 1877)

1688 - Mihai Apafi I, prince of Transylvania (1661-1690) is forced to accept the Holy Roman Emperor's protection and give up the citadels of Chioar, Hust, Gurghiu and Brasov

1877 - Solemn session of the Deputies Assembly proclaims the state independence of Romania. Mihail Kogalniceanu states in the Parliament that we are 'untied from our bonds with the Ottoman Empire and therefore we are independent, we are a self-standing nation.' With 79 votes and two abstentions, the Assembly acknowledges 'the war between Romania and Turkey, the breaking of ties with the Ottoman Empire and Romania's absolute independence have received their official recognition.'

1895 - Birth of Lucian Blaga, poet, drama writer and philosopher, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 6 May 1961)

1918 - Death of poet George Cosbuc, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 20 September 1866)

1928 - Death of composer Constantin Dimitrescu (b. 7 March 1847)

1937 - Birth of Ionel Haiduc, chemist, member and president of the Romanian Academy

1939 - Birth of tennis player and businessman Ion Tiriac, former president of the Romanian Olympic Committee

1945 - Birth of composer, vocal soloist, instrumentalist, orchestrator and conductor Marius Teicu

1946 - Death of literary critic Pompiliu Constantinescu (b. 17 May 1901)

1958 - Birth of actor Cristian Sofron, manager of Stela Popescu Theatre (since April 2021)

1994 - Romania becomes associate partner of Western European Union

2005 - President Traian Basescu participates, in Moscow, in the ceremonies dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany (May 9, 1945), at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on which occasion he had a short meeting with the President of the USA, George W. Bush. King Mihai I was also present at the ceremonies

2009 - The gala premiere of the film Carol I, by director Sergiu Nicolaescu, takes place in Bucharest

2010 - King Mihai I of Romania participates in the parade organized in the Red Square of Moscow, on the 65th anniversary of the victory against fascism. The former king has participated in the ceremony in his capacity of former Commander and Marshal of the Romanian Army, and former head of state in that period

2011 - World Records Academy announces official homologation of Romanian goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam's record in the 1986 European Cup final in Seville, the first goalkeeper to defend four consecutive shots from 11 meters

2012 - Bucharest hosts on the National Arena the final of the soccer Europa League between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao (3-0)

2013 - Death of actor, director Catalin Naum, founder of the Podul Student Theatre (b. 1 April 1939)

2019 - The informal Summit of heads of state or government of the European Union dedicated to the future of the EU and the future strategic agenda of leaders for the 2019-2024 period, takes place in Sibiu, in the context of Romania holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU. The meeting of the 27 EU leaders, without British Prime Minister Theresa May, was chaired by European Council President Donald Tusk and hosted by President Klaus Iohannis. A number of 36 official delegations, 400 high-ranking guests, about 900 journalists and 100 translators attended the Summit.