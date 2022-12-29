 
     
Men's handball: Romania rank 3rd at Carpathians Trophy, after beating Algeria 33-25

The Romanian men's national handball team took third place at the Carpathians Trophy, after defeating the Algerian team with a score of 33-25 (18-14), on Thursday evening, in the small final of the tournament hosted by Oradea Arena.

The tricolors, who surprisingly lost in the semifinals against Slovakia on Wednesday (30-31), dominated the game from one end to the other and easily won, Agerpres informs.

In the first half, Romania had a maximum lead of five goals, 13-8 (min. 19), after four consecutive goals, Algeria came close to a single goal, 15-14 (min. 28), but at halftime the score was 18-14 for the team coached by the Spaniard Xavi Pascual.

In the second half, the tricolors for the first time took a seven-goal lead, 23-16 (min. 38), but in min. 49 the difference was only three goals, 26-23. Romania dominated the final and ended with an eight-goal victory, 33-25.

The final of the tournament will oppose the teams of Egypt and Slovakia, on Thursday evening (19:15).

