Metropolitan of Moldavia & Bucovina, Metropolitan of Bessarabia to receive Holy Light by plane on Iasi airport

The Metropolitan of Moldavia and Bucovina, His Holiness Teofan and the Metropolitan of Bessarabia, His Holiness Petru will receive, on Saturday evening, at the International Airport in northeastern Iasi, the Holy Light brought by the representatives of the Iasi Archdiocese in Bucharest, after being taken over from the delegation of the Romanian Patriarchate in Jerusalem.

The Communication Director of the Archdiocese of Iasi, Lucian Apopei, said that the Holy Light will then be offered only to the delegates of the deaneries and parishes, the faithful will then receive it at the Resurrection Service.

"We mention that this is the first time that our brothers from across the Prut river come to Iasi to receive the Holy Light brought by a delegation of the Romanian Patriarchate of the Holy Land. It will then be transmitted, by land, throughout the Metropolitan of Bessarabia. The event will be attended by representatives of the local authorities and of the management of the Iasi International Airport," explained Lucian Apopei.

