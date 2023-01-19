Ministry of Defence donates 7 M RON worth of medical supplies to Republic of Moldova

The Ministry of National Defence is donating to the Republic of Moldova medical supplies worth RON 7,302,836.95, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the source cited by the MApN, the donation, which consists of 1,000 protective face visors, 9,000 boxes with gloves, 2,000 plastic protective glasses, 3 million surgical masks, as well as 500,000 protective masks, is granted, based on the donation agreement between the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defence, and the Republic of Moldova, of December 29, 2022, in order to continue Romania's constant support measures for the Republic of Moldova.

MApN representatives will hand over the medical supplies to their counterparts in the Republic of Moldova, on Thursday and Friday, at the Leuseni-Albita border crossing point.

MApN shows that the transport of material goods from the Medical Logistics Centre and from the Nord-Sebes sanitary warehouse to the Leuseni-Albita border crossing control point is carried out by the Joint Logistics Command of the Ministry of National Defence, and the export/donation and delivery operations of goods to the representatives of the Republic of Moldova takes place with the support of CN Romtehnica SA.