Monica Niculescu qualifies for Charleston doubles semifinals

Romanian-Russian pair Monica Niculescu/Irina Hromacheva qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the USD 115,000 WTA 125 tournament in Charleston (South Carolina) on Thursday after defeating Thai pair Luksika Kumkhum/Peangtarn Plipuech 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

The top seeds claimed victory after an hour and 29 minutes.

Niculescu and her partner secured a cheque worth USD 2,500 and 49 WTA doubles points.

In the penultimate round, Niculescu and Hromaceva will face the winners of Sara Errani (Italy)/Tereza Mihalikova (Slovakia/N.4) - Harriet Dart/Heather Watson (UK).