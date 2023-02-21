More than 36,000 people expected to attend Massif Festival between 3 and 5 March

More than 36,000 people are expected to attend, on the weekend between 3 and 5 March, the first edition of Massif Festival, in Poiana Brasov, "the first festival which turns a mountain resort into a party of epic proportions," the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The festival will open every day at 12:00hrs and will close after midnight, said the quoted source.

Massif will have 6 stages, located in several areas of Poiana Brasov, three of which will be located in Massif Winter Village, at the base of the Bradu slope, and another 3 in partnership with the famous apres skis of the resort: Nuba Chalet, Yager Chalet and Kupa Apres-Ski Bar, told Agerpres.

Over 100 artists and DJs will take to the stages of the festival during the three days and over 12,000 people are expected to attend the concerts every day.

Among the artists who will perform on Friday are Grasu XXL, Delia, Mattn and Dimitri Vegas, on Saturday - Killa Fonic, Inna, Kadebostany and Quintino, and on Sunday - Deliric x Silent Strike, Ian, Morten and Nicky Romero.

Subscriptions for the first edition of Massif are available on the website bemassif.com, at prices starting from 79 EUR plus taxes for General Access and going up to 250 EUR plus taxes for VIP tickets.