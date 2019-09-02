National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves standing at 35,619 million euros in August 2019

On August 31, 2019, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves were standing at 35,619 million euros, as against 35,473 million euros on July 31, 2019.

During the month the following flows were recorded: 615 million euros worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency- denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, inflows into the European Commission's account, and others; 469 million euros worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to 4,606 million euros.On August 31, 2019, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at 40,225 million euros, as against 39,753 million euros on July 31, 2019.During September 2019, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately 176 million euros.

AGERPRES