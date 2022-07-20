 
     
National Committee to prevent and limit healthcare-associated infections, established through Government decision

toxiinfectie copii spital

The Government has approved on Wednesday, through a decision, to establish the National Committee for the Prevention and Limitation of the Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs).

According to an Executive press release, the committee's purpose is to prevent, diagnose and treat infections associated with medical assistance, known as HAIs, from medical units, state or private residential medical centers for at-risk adult persons in Romania.

Thus, the Committee will plan, initiate, coordinate, monitor and evaluate necessary measures in order to achieve its objectives through the National Strategy to Prevent and Limit HAIs effects.

Furthermore, the Committee will also elaborate a national plan for public information regarding the significance, ways of occurrence and HAIs prevention measures, as well as patients' responsibilities.AGERPRES

