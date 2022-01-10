National Culture Day: Extraordinary concert - on Saturday, at Romanian Athenaeum; access by observing pandemic rules

An extraordinary concert of the symphonic orchestra of the "George Enescu" Philharmonic conducted by Radu Popa, which is dedicated to the National Culture Day, will be performed on Saturday, 6.30 pm, at the Great Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum.

According to a press release of the "George Enescu" Philharmonic, the programme includes, besides the Piano Concert no. 5, Op.73, in E-flat major, for piano and the full orchestra, the Imperial, of Ludwig van Beethoven, "Two Romanian Dances" by Theodor Rogalski and the Mihai Viteazu Suite (selections) by Tiberiu Olah.

The soloist of the Piano Concert no. 5, Op.73, in E-flat major, for piano and the full orchestra, the Imperial of Ludwig van Betthoven, will be piano player Florian Mitrea.

The event is organised in partnership with the Romanian Centre for music and in co-production with Radio Romania Musical.

Tickets can be bought at the Romanian Athenaeum's ticket office and online, by accessing the www.fge.org.ro Website - the "Calendar" section.

Access to the Romanian Athenaeum's hall will only be allowed depending on the observance of the pandemic rules, Agerpres informs.