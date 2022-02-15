Nearly 8,000 children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated with first dose, 5 receive full schedule

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours 7,538 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered, of which 1,407 were the first dose, 2,103 - the second dose and 4,028 - the third dose.

Of the total number of doses administered, 45 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years. As many as 7,939 children were vaccinated with the first dose, and five received the full schedule.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,617,794 doses of vaccine were administered to 8,099,453 people, 8,031,588 receiving the complete schedule and 2,487,886 being immunized with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

Five local side effects have been reported in the last 24 hours.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,958 side effects to COVID vaccines, 2,195 local and 17,763 whole-body reactions.