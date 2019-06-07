Net average wage, up to 3,115 lei, in April

The net average nominal wage increased to 3.115 lei in April, up 40 lei (+ 1.3pct), the highest earnings being recorded in information technology and the lowest in clothing manufacturing, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday.

The gross average nominal wage was 5.105 lei, 1.1pct higher than in March 2019.The highest net nominal average wage was recorded in information technology services (including IT services) - 7,192 lei, and the lowest in the manufacture of clothing - 1,785 lei.The most significant increases in net average earnings were recorded in the production and supply of electric and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 18.9pct and in the mining of metallic minerals, by 17.6pct, while the most significant decreases were registered in the production of tobacco products, by 37.8pct and in the manufacturing of beverages by 13.2pct.