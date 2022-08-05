 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Nicholas David Ionel through to semifinals of ITF tournament in Pitesti

tenis

Top-seeded Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the 25K ITF tournament in Pitesti, after defeating No. 6 seed, Frenchman Valentin Royer 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes.

The 19-year-old Romanian (312nd in the ATP rankings) managed no less than 10 aces against his 21-year-old opponent (ranked ATP No. 380).

Nicholas David Ionel will next play 7th seed Moez Echargui of Tunisia, who ousted on Friday Argentinian Valerio Aboian 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, after three hours and 5 minutes on court, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the head-to-head count, the Romanian has a 2-1 lead over Echargui (29, 395th in the ATP rankings), whom he defeated last year 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Pitesti tournament's round of 16.

The other semifinal of the M25 ITF competition will see Moldovan Ilya Snitari face off against Juan Pablo Paz of Argentina.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.