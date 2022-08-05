Nicholas David Ionel through to semifinals of ITF tournament in Pitesti

Top-seeded Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the 25K ITF tournament in Pitesti, after defeating No. 6 seed, Frenchman Valentin Royer 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes.

The 19-year-old Romanian (312nd in the ATP rankings) managed no less than 10 aces against his 21-year-old opponent (ranked ATP No. 380).

Nicholas David Ionel will next play 7th seed Moez Echargui of Tunisia, who ousted on Friday Argentinian Valerio Aboian 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, after three hours and 5 minutes on court, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the head-to-head count, the Romanian has a 2-1 lead over Echargui (29, 395th in the ATP rankings), whom he defeated last year 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Pitesti tournament's round of 16.

The other semifinal of the M25 ITF competition will see Moldovan Ilya Snitari face off against Juan Pablo Paz of Argentina.