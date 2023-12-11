Number of completed housing units drops January-October 2023

More than 49,900 housing units were completed in the first ten months of the year, down by 2,801 compared to the same period last year, shows data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

By area of residence, most dwellings were completed in urban areas, accounting for 61.7% of the total.

The distribution of completed housing units by financing sources reveals that the number of dwellings financed by private funds decreased in the period January - September 2023 (-3090 units), while the number of dwellings financed by public funds increased (+289 units).

The regional distribution shows a decrease in the number of completed dwellings in the following development regions: North-West (-1048 dwellings), Bucharest-Ilfov (-942), West (-904), Centre (-284) and South-Muntenia (-274). Conversely, increases in the number of completed dwellings were recorded in the South-East (+586 dwellings), North-East (+48) and South-West Oltenia (+17) development regions.