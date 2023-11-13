On Black Friday, Romanians bought over 20,000 overnights on Romanian Black Sea coast (tour operator)

Romanians bought more than 20,000 overnights during the extended Black Friday weekend, with the total value of the holidays booked exceeding EUR 2.8 million, show data centralised by a tour-operator providing holidays to domestic summer destinations, told Agerpres.

"Romanians are increasingly more interested in buying holidays on Black Friday, and this year's balance sheet of the special discount campaign run by Litoralulromanesc.ro indicates an increase in the amounts spent by tourists on booking overnights on the Romanian Black Sea coast. Figures reported by the largest tour operator on this holiday segment show an increase of almost 40% over the Black Friday campaign of 2022," the company reports.

At the extended Black Friday weekend, in which the maximum discount was 70%, Romanians' Black Sea coast bookings were worth almost EUR 3 million, with more than 20,000 overnights at seaside hotels.

On Black Friday, Romanians mainly looked for all-inclusive or more complex service packages, an increasingly visible trend in recent years. Also, the 3-and 4-star accommodation establishments were highest in demand.

The cheapest package bought on Black Friday cost RON 280 lei, including 5 overnights at a 2-star hotel in the Saturn resort. The most expensive package booked on Black Friday cost EUR 4,536 euros, an 8-night all-inclusive stay in a three-room apartment at a 4-star hotel in Mamaia Nord in the first half of August.

Litoralulromanesc.ro, owned by Creative Eye of Constanta running on entirely Romanian private capital, is the largest Black Sea coast holiday retailer, both in terms of number of tourists and sales. The portal promotes over 500 tourist accommodation establishments on the Romanian Black Sea coast, from one-star to five-star establishments. The company has operated in tourism since 2005, having organised seaside holidays for more than 1.4 million tourists in its more than 18 years of business.