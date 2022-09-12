Optional pension funds' assets up in July, to 3.41 billion RON

The assets of the optional pension funds (Pillar III) were worth 3.41 billion RON at the end of July 2022, up by 5% compared to the level recorded at the same date of the previous year, according to a report of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

"Most of the investments were made locally (93%), most of them being denominated in RON (91%)," the report said.

Government securities held the largest share in assets, amounting to 2.102 billion RON, respectively 61.59%. On the second place were the shares, with 895.51 million RON (26.23%). Corporate obligations were on the third place in this respect, with 141.75 million RON, respectively 4.15% of total assets, told Agerpres.

According to ASF data, the optional pension funds had 594,063 participants in July.

On Pillar III, the following pension funds are active: Aegon Essential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, Generali Stabil, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea and Raiffeisen Accumulare.