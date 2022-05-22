Orban: 'Government has done almost nothing to prevent decline of purchasing power'

The Chairman of the Force of the Right party, Ludovic Orban, claims that the Government has done "almost nothing" to prevent the decline of the purchasing power and living conditions of Romanians, given that "the real inflation that the citizen feels in what he buys monthly is over 20 percent".

"The government has done almost nothing to prevent the decline of the purchasing power and living conditions of Romanians. Inflation has risen sharply, and the real inflation that the citizen feels is not the 14-percent inflation, the real inflation that the citizen feels in what he buys every day during a month is over 20 percent, namely the purchasing power has decreased by over 20 percent. The government has done nothing because it has not acted on the sources of inflation - fuel, energy, gas, raw materials. While 17 other European countries have taken various measures to reduce the price of fuel (...), the Romanian government has done nothing," Orban said on Sunday in Galati, Agerpres.ro informs.

He specified that the Force of the Right party has initiated a bill that reduces the price of fuels between 2 and 2.2 RON.

"Think about getting a reduction from almost 9 RON, the price of diesel furel, to 7 RON, for example. This would be felt, on the one hand, by the owner of the car who is refueling, but above all the most important thing is the price of the fuel. Rising fuel prices affect all products and services, having a strong inflationary effect. It did nothing [the Government - ed.n.], because inflation suits them, that's what they really want. Because inflation is a form of taxation of the citizens' incomes, which increases budget revenues. The higher the prices of products and services, the higher the VAT, the higher the excise duty excisable goods. They benefit from rises (...), as they can give away more things, because this is what they live off, handouts," Orban mentioned.