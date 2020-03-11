Orban requests mayors stop communicating information relating to diagnosed coronavirus cases

Interim Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban, mentioned on Tuesday night that the representatives of the local administration do not have the quality of relaying information about diagnosed coronavirus cases, believing they are breaking the law.

"Mr. Interior Minister and Mr. Health Minister, communication on the topic of the coronavirus cannot be done by anyone, especially when it's about communicating diagnosed cases. That is why we established the Strategic Communication Group and tell the dunces in some places, especially in the local administration here, that they have no quality of communicating such information. Communication is done after verification in the entire system which was thought out and obviously it's done under the coordination of the operative working group. I don't want to say that who rushed to communicate on Facebook such information flagrantly broke the law from my point of view, but invite them firmly to not interfere in this communication, because, if anyone starts communicating on this topic, especially information of this nature, we risk creating a totally false perception and the creation of conditions that we do not desire," said the Prime Minister in the government sitting.Marcel Vela replied that he communicated this aspect in videoconference with the prefects, but Orban emphasized that mayors also need to be informed of this."Communicate to mayors too, meaning the mayor that is doing such things. If she wants to communicate on her Facebook account, then she should communicate on topics of local administration, not on such topics, which are grave, in which communication is done in a system of maximum responsibility and after there are certainties. The simple fact that she has some hospitals in her subordination does not give her the right to communicate information and break the chain of communication and verification that exists," Orban said.AGERPRES