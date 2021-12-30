 
     
Over 100,000 persons cross border in last 24 hours

Approximately 100,100 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 25,100 means of transportation (including 7,100 trucks) have carried out verification formalities at border crossings nationwide, in the last 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Thursday, agerpres reports.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, approximately 46,900 people with 11,500 means of transportation were at the entry points, while 53,200 persons with 13,600 means of transportation were at the exit points.

The most crossed borders were:

- Air border - approximately 41,500 persons

- Hungarian border - approximately 25,600 persons and 10,900 means of transportation

- Moldavian border - approximately 13,000 persons and 4,100 means of transportation

- Bulgarian border - approximately 12,100 persons and 6,500 means of transportation.

Moreover, 14 foreign citizens were denied entry, for not meeting legal conditions, and 12 Romanian citizens were barred from leaving the country due to various legal reasons.

