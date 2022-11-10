Over 1.076 ml hectares of drought-stricken cropland nationwide

More than 1,073 hectares of cropland in 37 counties plus the municipality of Bucharest (of a total of 41) were affected by drought as of November 10, shows the latest centralized report issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to the cited source, the main autumn crops affected are: wheat and triticale - 189,339 hectares; barley, sorghum, oat and rye - 30,698 hectares; rapeseed - 26,805 hectares.

The following spring crops are also affected: corn - 474,550 hectares; sunflower - 238,813 hectares; soybean - 39,109 hectares; and forage plants - 44,772 hectares.

The counties that have reported drought-damaged agricultural land are: Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Brasov, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and the municipality of Bucharest.