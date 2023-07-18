Over 1.2 million RON in fines by sanitary-veterinary watchdog in recreational areas, tourist interest localities

Sanitary veterinary inspectors issued from 2 to 14 July fines of over 1.2 million RON in recreational areas and localities of tourist interest in the first half of July, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) informs.

Also, 2 ordinances for suspension of activity and 5 ordinances for prohibition of activity were issued.

Checks by veterinary and food safety inspectors cover the hygiene conditions under which catering establishments, pizzerias, canteens, catering establishments, confectioneries, pastry shops, confectionery and pastry laboratories, tourist pensions, hypermarket and supermarket establishments and grocery stores operate and the compliance with the requirements for veterinary and food safety of the retail stores.

Sanctions were applied for improper storage, failure to supervise the health status of employees, inadequate sanitation and maintenance of premises and deficiencies in food labelling, handling and storage.AGERPRES